CHIANG MAI TEST & GO

De Chai the Deco Chiang Mai Hotel - Chiang Mai Sandbox Hotel

Chiang Mai
8.9
rating with
442 reviews
Updated on February 8, 2022
De Chai the Deco Chiang Mai Hotel - Image 0
De Chai the Deco Chiang Mai Hotel - Image 1
De Chai the Deco Chiang Mai Hotel - Image 2
De Chai the Deco Chiang Mai Hotel - Image 3
De Chai the Deco Chiang Mai Hotel - Image 4
De Chai the Deco Chiang Mai Hotel - Image 5
+9 photos

Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your booking requests sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Rooms

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

If what you're looking for is a conveniently located hotel in Chiang Mai, look no further than De Chai the Deco Hotel. The city center is merely away and the airport can be reached within 15 minutes. With its convenient location, the hotel offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. At De Chai the Deco Hotel, the excellent service and superior facilities make for an unforgettable stay. The hotel provides free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour security, daily housekeeping, 24-hour front desk, Wi-Fi in public areas to ensure our guests the greatest comfort. Experience high quality room facilities during your stay here. Some rooms include television LCD/plasma screen, clothes rack, complimentary instant coffee, complimentary tea, free welcome drink, provided to help guests recharge after a long day. Besides, the hotel's host of recreational offerings ensures you have plenty to do during your stay. De Chai the Deco Hotel is your one-stop destination for quality hotel accommodations in Chiang Mai.

SHOW ALL SANDBOX HOTELS
Search through all 190+ SANDBOX Hotels
Score
0.0/5
Unrated
Based on 0 reviews
Rating
Excellent
0
Very Good
0
Average
0
Poor
0
Terrible
0
If you were a guest at De Chai the Deco Chiang Mai Hotel, then the hotel, and our viewers would greatly appreciate it if you would leave a detailed review.
LEAVE REVIEW FOR De Chai the Deco Chiang Mai Hotel
SEE ALL REVIEWS

Address / Map

8, Soi 5 Thaphae Road, Tha Phae, Chiang Mai, Thailand, 50100

Popular Filters

Nearby Test & Go Hotels

The Signature Hotel @ Thapae (SHA Extra Plus)
8.7
rating with
371 reviews
From ฿-1
Walking Street Residence
8.1
rating with
735 reviews
From ฿-1
The Rise Suites
9.5
rating with
7 reviews
From ฿-1
Huen Jao Ban Hotel
7.9
rating with
15 reviews
From ฿-1
Merchant Villa (SHA Extra Plus)
9.2
rating with
62 reviews
From ฿-1
Veranda High Resort Chiang Mai - MGallery
8.5
rating with
1184 reviews
From ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU