DD Garden Home - Phayao Sandbox Hotel

DD Garden HomeThe facilities and services provided by DD Garden Home ensure a pleasant stay for guests. Post your pictures and answer your emails whenever you want, with the hotel's free Wi-Fi internet access. Parking is available and free, provided by the hotel for guests with their own transportation. The helpful staff at the front desk can assist you with services including luggage storage.In-room conveniences include daily housekeeping, so you can relax and enjoy your stay. The hotel is entirely non-smoking, ensuring a clean air environment. Smoking is restricted to the designated smoking areas.Experience high-quality room facilities during your stay at DD Garden Home. The hotel provides blackout curtains and air conditioning for the benefit of all guests. Some rooms at DD Garden Home include special design features like a balcony or terrace. Selected rooms have television and cable TV to keep guests entertained.The hotel also provides guests with a refrigerator. Knowing that bathroom amenities play an important role in increasing guests' satisfaction, the hotel provides toiletries and towels in selected rooms.Dining and things to doWake up bright and energetic in the mornings with a cup of good coffee offered at the cafe right at the hotel.Reasons to stay hereThis hotel scores higher than 93% of the city's accommodations on value for moneyThis hotel stands above the rest with a cleanliness score that beats 95% of accommodations in the city.This hotel stands out for its staff and service, scoring higher than 95% of the city's accommodation.