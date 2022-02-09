PHUKET TEST & GO

Days Inn by Wyndham Patong Beach Phuket - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Phuket
8.1
rating with
644 reviews
Updated on February 9, 2022
Days Inn by Wyndham Patong Beach Phuket - Image 0
Days Inn by Wyndham Patong Beach Phuket - Image 1
Days Inn by Wyndham Patong Beach Phuket - Image 2
Days Inn by Wyndham Patong Beach Phuket - Image 3
Days Inn by Wyndham Patong Beach Phuket - Image 4
Days Inn by Wyndham Patong Beach Phuket - Image 5
+18 photos

Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your booking requests sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Rooms

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Located in the heart of Phuket, Days Inn by Wyndham Patong Beach Phuket is an excellent find on the island. From here you can easily walk to both the beach as well the entertainment district of Bangla Road. Popular activities in Phuket include diving, island hopping, golf, and fishing, all of which can be arranged by the tour desk at the hotel. The hotel also includes a rooftop pool, excellent for an afternoon dip to cool off. Simply lounging under the sun for a tan can also be done with great relaxation. Days Inn by Wyndham Patong Beach Phuket offers travelers to Phuket a pocket-friendly option along with an unbelievably convenient location. Please enter your preferred dates of stay and submit our online booking form to make a reservation at Days Inn by Wyndham Patong Beach Phuket.

145/2 Rat U Tit 200 Pee Road, Patong, Phuket, Thailand, 83150

