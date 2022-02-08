KRABI TEST & GO

Days Inn by Wyndham Aonang Krabi - Krabi Sandbox Hotel

Krabi
7.4
rating with
957 reviews
Updated on February 8, 2022
Days Inn by Wyndham Aonang Krabi - Image 0
Days Inn by Wyndham Aonang Krabi - Image 1
Days Inn by Wyndham Aonang Krabi - Image 2
Days Inn by Wyndham Aonang Krabi - Image 3
Days Inn by Wyndham Aonang Krabi - Image 4
Days Inn by Wyndham Aonang Krabi - Image 5
+13 photos

Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your booking requests sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Rooms

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Days Inn by Wyndham Aonang Krabi is a great choice for your stay. Each of the 42 rooms at this 3-star hotel have all the comforts and conveniences of home. Every room in the hotel offers guests a hair dryer, air conditioning, television, desk, baby crib upon request, and broadband internet. Featuring a safe box, morning call, city transfers, car rental, travel counter, airport pick-up and drop-off, and cocktail lounge, this Krabi hotel is sure to make each guest's trip an enjoyable one. Those looking for first-rate sporting and leisure facilities will find massage treatments and an outdoor pool. With a full range of popular amenities and a friendly, caring staff, it's no wonder guests keep returning to Days Inn by Wyndham Aonang Krabi. Book your room now via our secure online booking form. The first step is to enter and submit your travel dates in the spaces provided.

SHOW ALL SANDBOX HOTELS
Search through all 190+ SANDBOX Hotels
Score
0.0/5
Unrated
Based on 0 reviews
Rating
Excellent
0
Very Good
0
Average
0
Poor
0
Terrible
0
If you were a guest at Days Inn by Wyndham Aonang Krabi, then the hotel, and our viewers would greatly appreciate it if you would leave a detailed review.
LEAVE REVIEW FOR Days Inn by Wyndham Aonang Krabi
SEE ALL REVIEWS

Address / Map

154 Moo 2, Ao Nang, Krabi, Thailand, 81000

Partner Hotels

SAii Phi Phi Island Village
8.7
rating with
3402 reviews
From ฿-1

Popular Filters

Nearby Test & Go Hotels

The Small Resort
8.1
rating with
900 reviews
From ฿-1
Krabi La Playa Resort
8
rating with
1021 reviews
From ฿-1
Vacation Village Phra Nang Inn
7.9
rating with
2864 reviews
From ฿-1
Chada Thai Village
7.9
rating with
691 reviews
From ฿-1
Peace Laguna Resort
8.1
rating with
3503 reviews
From ฿-1
Krabi Cha Da Resort
7.5
rating with
634 reviews
From ฿-1
Krabi Aquamarine Resort
7.9
rating with
755 reviews
From ฿-1
The Scene Cliff View Villas
9.1
rating with
221 reviews
From ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU