David Residence (SHA Extra Plus) - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your booking requests sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Offering quality accommodations in the beaches, sightseeing, restaurants district of Phuket, David Residence is a popular pick for both business and leisure travelers. The excitement of the city center is only 30 km away. With its convenient location, the hotel offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. David Residence also offers many facilities to enrich your stay in Phuket. To name a few of the hotel's facilities, there are free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour security, car power charging station, convenience store, daily housekeeping. All guest accommodations feature thoughtful amenities to ensure an unparalleled sense of comfort. Besides, the hotel's host of recreational offerings ensures you have plenty to do during your stay. Whatever your reason for visiting Phuket, the David Residence is the perfect venue for an exhilarating and exciting break away.