SAMUI TEST & GO

Conrad Koh Samui - Samui Sandbox Hotel

Samui
8.8
rating with
269 reviews
Updated on March 22, 2022
Conrad Koh Samui - Image 0
Conrad Koh Samui - Image 1
Conrad Koh Samui - Image 2
Conrad Koh Samui - Image 3
Conrad Koh Samui - Image 4
Conrad Koh Samui - Image 5
+43 photos

Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

Rooms

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

This luxurious residence set a few steps from the idyllic white-sandy beach and azure water of the Gulf of Thailand provides the ultimate designer pad for travelers seeking a stylish vacation hotel. Comprised of 80 private villas, each room features their own 10 meter infinity pool overlooking the pristine Aow Thai beach. The property sprawls across 25 acres of dramatic hillside showcasing contemporary art and creating an uplifting ambiences for guests. Besides its inviting accommodation, guests can plan an unforgettable celebration or design the wedding of your choice with a side of sea and sun. A variety of on-site recreational activities and water sports can be enjoyed during your stay as well. These include a contemporary 24-hour fitness center and outdoor yoga. Versatile and reliable with professional service, Conrad Koh Samui is certain to suite any type of traveler's need.

Score
0.0/5
Unrated
Based on 0 reviews
Rating
Excellent
0
Very Good
0
Average
0
Poor
0
Terrible
0
If you were a guest at Conrad Koh Samui, then the hotel, and our viewers would greatly appreciate it if you would leave a detailed review.
LEAVE REVIEW FOR Conrad Koh Samui
SEE ALL REVIEWS

Address / Map

49/8-9 Moo 4, Hillcrest Road, Taling Ngam, Koh Samui, Thailand, 84140

