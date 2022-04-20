KRABI TEST & GO

Coco Lanta Resort - Krabi Test & Go Hotel

Krabi
8.8
rating with
1140 reviews
Updated on April 20, 2022
Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

Well-placed in the beaches, restaurants, romance area of Koh Lanta city, Coco Lanta Resort provides a most conducive spot for you to take a break from your busy days. Only 10.0 Km from the city center, the hotel's strategic location ensures that guests can quickly and easily reach many local points of interest. For sightseeing options and local attractions, one need not look far as the hotel enjoys close proximity to Khlong Khong Beach, Lanta Animal Welfare, Lanta Sport Complex. The facilities and services provided by Coco Lanta Resort ensure a pleasant stay for guests. Daily housekeeping, gift/souvenir shop, postal service, taxi service, ticket service are just a few of the facilities that set Coco Lanta Resort apart from other hotels in the city. The hotel features 29 beautifully appointed guest rooms, many of which include television LCD/plasma screen, towels, internet access – wireless, internet access – wireless (complimentary), non smoking rooms. The hotel offers wonderful recreational facilities such as snorkeling, outdoor pool, diving, fishing, massage to make your stay truly unforgettable. Enjoy unparalleled services and a truly prestigious address at the Coco Lanta Resort.

Address / Map

175 Moo. 2 Klong Khong Beach, Saladan Koh Lanta, Baan Klong Khong, Koh Lanta, Thailand, 81150

