CHIANG MAI TEST & GO

Cmor by Recall Hotels Chiang Mai - Chiang Mai Sandbox Hotel

Chiang Mai
8.4
rating with
1580 reviews
Updated on March 15, 2022
Cmor by Recall Hotels Chiang Mai - Image 0
Cmor by Recall Hotels Chiang Mai - Image 1
Cmor by Recall Hotels Chiang Mai - Image 2
Cmor by Recall Hotels Chiang Mai - Image 3
Cmor by Recall Hotels Chiang Mai - Image 4
Cmor by Recall Hotels Chiang Mai - Image 5
+28 photos

Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

Rooms

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

For travelers who want to take in the sights and sounds of Chiang Mai, Cmor Hotel Chiang Mai by Andacura is the perfect choice. The excitement of the city center is only 0.4 km away. With its convenient location, the hotel offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. At Cmor Hotel Chiang Mai by Andacura, the excellent service and superior facilities make for an unforgettable stay. Top features of the hotel include free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour security, daily housekeeping, private check in/check out, taxi service. The ambiance of Cmor Hotel Chiang Mai by Andacura is reflected in every guestroom. television LCD/plasma screen, complimentary instant coffee, complimentary tea, towels, internet access – wireless (complimentary) are just some of the facilities that can be found throughout the property. Besides, the hotel's host of recreational offerings ensures you have plenty to do during your stay. With an ideal location and facilities to match, Cmor Hotel Chiang Mai by Andacura hits the spot in many ways.

SHOW ALL HOTELS
Search through all 190+ SANDBOX Hotels
Score
0.0/5
Unrated
Based on 0 reviews
Rating
Excellent
0
Very Good
0
Average
0
Poor
0
Terrible
0
If you were a guest at Cmor by Recall Hotels Chiang Mai, then the hotel, and our viewers would greatly appreciate it if you would leave a detailed review.
LEAVE REVIEW FOR Cmor by Recall Hotels Chiang Mai
SEE ALL REVIEWS

Address / Map

6 Moo2, Soi Tarakamanakom, Super-Highway Road, Changpuak District, A.Muang, Huay Kaew, Chiang Mai, Thailand, 50300

Popular Filters

Nearby Test & Go Hotels

Huen Jao Ban Hotel
7.9
rating with
15 reviews
From ฿-1
The Chiang Mai Old Town Hotel
9
rating with
65 reviews
From ฿-1
Merchant Villa (SHA Extra Plus)
9.2
rating with
62 reviews
From ฿-1
Walking Street Residence
8.1
rating with
735 reviews
From ฿-1
Nidhra Lanna Hotel
9
rating with
381 reviews
From ฿-1
The Signature Hotel @ Thapae (SHA Extra Plus)
8.7
rating with
371 reviews
From ฿-1
The Rise Suites
9.5
rating with
7 reviews
From ฿-1
Amata Lanna Village Hotel
8.8
rating with
20 reviews
From ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU