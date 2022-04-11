PHUKET TEST & GO

Club Bamboo Boutique Resort & Spa - Phuket Test & Go Hotel

Phuket
7.2
rating with
1136 reviews
Updated on April 11, 2022
Club Bamboo Boutique Resort & Spa - Image 0
Club Bamboo Boutique Resort & Spa - Image 1
Club Bamboo Boutique Resort & Spa - Image 2
Club Bamboo Boutique Resort & Spa - Image 3
Club Bamboo Boutique Resort & Spa - Image 4
Club Bamboo Boutique Resort & Spa - Image 5
+37 photos
QUICK RESPONSE

Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

Club Bamboo Boutique Resort & Spa is no longer operating as an SANDBOX.

We have over 180+ ASQ/ALQ hotels which regulary update their information on our platform.

View other great ASQ's by clicking HERE.

Club Bamboo Boutique Resort & Spa is located in a fantastic place only a few minutes from the beach and the heart of Patong. Relaxing with a peaceful oasis, complimentary Wi-Fi, and a fantastic spa and fitness, Club Bamboo Boutique Resort & Spa offers you a fantastic holiday with a perfect value for money. This small boutique hotel is in the heart of Patong lets guests experience a tropical jungle theme. The hotel is also just 800 meters from the beach and two kilometers from the city center. The hotel offers a shuttle service to the Patong Beach, where guests enjoy sunbeds at the Club Bamboo Beach Club, and in the evening, the shuttle helps transport guests to the main Beach Road. The property is surrounded by gardens with tropical plants, and the swimming pool features a 16-meter waterfall. Hospitable staff along with personalized service and a long list of amenities makes Club Bamboo Boutique Resort & Spa an excellent choice in Phuket.

SHOW ALL HOTELS
Search through all 190+ SANDBOX Hotels
Score
0.0/5
Unrated
Based on 0 reviews
Rating
Excellent
0
Very Good
0
Average
0
Poor
0
Terrible
0
If you were a guest at Club Bamboo Boutique Resort & Spa, then the hotel, and our viewers would greatly appreciate it if you would leave a detailed review.
LEAVE REVIEW FOR Club Bamboo Boutique Resort & Spa
SEE ALL REVIEWS

Address / Map

247/1-8 Nanai Road, Patong, Phuket, Thailand, 83150

Partner Hotels

Ashlee Hub Hotel Patong
7.8
rating with
1287 reviews
From ฿-1
DoubleTree by Hilton Phuket Banthai Resort
8.5
rating with
131 reviews
From ฿-1
Hotel Clover Patong Phuket
8.8
rating with
2576 reviews
From ฿-1
Seabed Grand Hotel Phuket
8.7
rating with
155 reviews
From ฿-1
Blue Beach Grand Resort And Spa
9.2
rating with
1 reviews
From ฿-1
Novotel Phuket Kamala Beach Hotel
8.4
rating with
886 reviews
From ฿-1
Lotus Bleu Resort & Restaurant
7.7
rating with
8 reviews
From ฿-1
Baan Wanicha Bed and Breakfast Resort
9.7
rating with
10 reviews
From ฿-1

Popular Filters

Nearby Test & Go Hotels

Green Harbor Hotel & Service Apartment
7.7
rating with
173 reviews
From ฿-1
Calypso Patong Hotel
7.4
rating with
87 reviews
From ฿-1
Baan Yuree Resort & Spa
8.1
rating with
339 reviews
From ฿-1
Patong Bay Hill Resort
8.1
rating with
410 reviews
From ฿-1
Breezotel
8.6
rating with
667 reviews
From ฿-1
The ASHLEE Heights Patong Hotel & Suites
7.7
rating with
1541 reviews
From ฿-1
Fishermen’s Harbour Urban Resort
8
rating with
536 reviews
From ฿-1
Ramaburin Resort
8.1
rating with
715 reviews
From ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU