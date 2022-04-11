Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

Club Bamboo Boutique Resort & Spa is located in a fantastic place only a few minutes from the beach and the heart of Patong. Relaxing with a peaceful oasis, complimentary Wi-Fi, and a fantastic spa and fitness, Club Bamboo Boutique Resort & Spa offers you a fantastic holiday with a perfect value for money. This small boutique hotel is in the heart of Patong lets guests experience a tropical jungle theme. The hotel is also just 800 meters from the beach and two kilometers from the city center. The hotel offers a shuttle service to the Patong Beach, where guests enjoy sunbeds at the Club Bamboo Beach Club, and in the evening, the shuttle helps transport guests to the main Beach Road. The property is surrounded by gardens with tropical plants, and the swimming pool features a 16-meter waterfall. Hospitable staff along with personalized service and a long list of amenities makes Club Bamboo Boutique Resort & Spa an excellent choice in Phuket.

