SAMUI (SHA+) TEST & GO

Cinnamon Beach Villas - Samui (SHA+) Sandbox Hotel

Samui (SHA+)
7.9
rating with
355 reviews
Updated on February 22, 2022
Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your booking requests sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Built in 2007, Cinnamon Beach Villas is a distinct addition to Samui and a smart choice for travelers. Set 15 km from the excitement of the city, this 3-star hotel commands an excellent location and provides access to the city's biggest attractions. A well-kempt environment and its proximity to Beach Republic Club, Tamarind Springs Forest Spa, Live & Let Dive Center give to this hotel a special charm. At Cinnamon Beach Villas, every effort is made to make guests feel comfortable. To do so, the hotel provides the best in services and amenities. To name a few of the hotel's facilities, there are free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour security, daily housekeeping, 24-hour front desk, luggage storage. The hotel features 19 beautifully appointed guest rooms, many of which include television LCD/plasma screen, internet access – wireless, internet access – wireless (complimentary), non smoking rooms, air conditioning. Besides, the hotel's host of recreational offerings ensures you have plenty to do during your stay. Whatever your purpose of visit, Cinnamon Beach Villas is an excellent choice for your stay in Samui.

Address / Map

199 Moo 4, Tambon Maret, Lamai, Koh Samui, Thailand, 84310

