BANGKOK TEST & GO

Chiva Bangkok Hotel (SHA Extra Plus) - Bangkok Sandbox Hotel

Bangkok
8.1
rating with
288 reviews
Updated on February 8, 2022
Chiva Bangkok Hotel (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 0
Chiva Bangkok Hotel (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 1
Chiva Bangkok Hotel (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 2
Chiva Bangkok Hotel (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 3
Chiva Bangkok Hotel (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 4
Chiva Bangkok Hotel (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 5
+11 photos

Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your booking requests sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Rooms

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Ideal for fun and relaxation, Chiva Residence Bangkok is located in the Ratchadaphisek area of Bangkok. The hotel lies 1 Km from the city center and provides accessibility to important town facilities. With its convenient location, the hotel offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. Onyx Hospitality is renowned for its quality services and friendly staff, and Chiva Residence Bangkok lives up to expectations. While lodging at this wonderful property, guests can enjoy free Wi-Fi in all rooms, facilities for disabled guests, Wi-Fi in public areas, room service, elevator. All guest accommodations feature thoughtful amenities to ensure an unparalleled sense of comfort. Besides, the hotel's host of recreational offerings ensures you have plenty to do during your stay. Enjoy unparalleled services and a truly prestigious address at the Chiva Residence Bangkok.

SHOW ALL SANDBOX HOTELS
Search through all 190+ SANDBOX Hotels
Score
0.0/5
Unrated
Based on 0 reviews
Rating
Excellent
0
Very Good
0
Average
0
Poor
0
Terrible
0
If you were a guest at Chiva Bangkok Hotel (SHA Extra Plus), then the hotel, and our viewers would greatly appreciate it if you would leave a detailed review.
LEAVE REVIEW FOR Chiva Bangkok Hotel (SHA Extra Plus)
SEE ALL REVIEWS

Address / Map

39/1 Soi Soonvijai 7, New Petchburi Road, Bangkapi, Huaykwang, Ratchada, Bangkok, Thailand, 10310

Popular Filters

Nearby Test & Go Hotels

Grand Fortune Hotel Bangkok
7.9
rating with
2454 reviews
From ฿-1
Somerset Maison Asoke Bangkok (SHA Certified)
9.1
rating with
669 reviews
From ฿-1
Emporium Suites by Chatrium
8.5
rating with
5421 reviews
From ฿-1
The Continent Hotel Bangkok by Compass Hospitality
8.2
rating with
6776 reviews
From ฿-1
Dream Hotel Bangkok
8.4
rating with
11540 reviews
From ฿-1
Hotel Verve
8.8
rating with
668 reviews
From ฿-1
Eleven Hotel Bangkok Sukhumvit 11
8.9
rating with
830 reviews
From ฿-1
Golden Tulip Mandison Suites
8.1
rating with
4142 reviews
From ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU