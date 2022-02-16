Chaolao Cabana Resort (SHA Extra Plus) - Chanthaburi Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

Ideal for fun and relaxation, Chaolao Cabana Resort is located in the Chao Lao Beach area of Chanthaburi. From here, guests can enjoy easy access to all that the lively city has to offer. No less exceptional is the hotel's easy access to the city's myriad attractions and landmarks, such as Chao Lao Beach, The Khung Krabaen Mangrove Forest Study Walkway, Ban Pak Nam Kaem Noo Health Promoting Hospital. At Chaolao Cabana Resort, every effort is made to make guests feel comfortable. To do so, the hotel provides the best in services and amenities. While lodging at this wonderful property, guests can enjoy free Wi-Fi in all rooms, car park, room service, restaurant, newspapers. Chaolao Cabana Resort is home to 50 bedrooms. All are tastefully furnished and many even provide such comforts as television LCD/plasma screen, sofa, separate living room, internet access – wireless (complimentary), air conditioning. The hotel's private beach, outdoor pool, pool (kids), garden are ideal places to relax and unwind after a busy day. Chaolao Cabana Resort is a smart choice for travelers to Chanthaburi, offering a relaxed and hassle-free stay every time.