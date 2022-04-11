Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.
Chantaramas Resort & Spa, located in Baan Tai, Koh Phangan, is a popular choice for travelers. From here, guests can enjoy easy access to all that the lively city has to offer. For those of you who want to venture out, Lilawadi Garden, Wat Nai Pagoda, Bandon International Clinic are just some of the attractions available to visitors. At Chantaramas Resort & Spa, the excellent service and superior facilities make for an unforgettable stay. This hotel offers numerous on-site facilities to satisfy even the most discerning guest. The hotel features 50 beautifully appointed guest rooms, many of which include television LCD/plasma screen, internet access – wireless, private pool, internet access – wireless (complimentary), whirlpool bathtub. The complete list of recreational facilities is available at the hotel, including hot tub, private beach, sauna, outdoor pool, spa. Chantaramas Resort & Spa is your one-stop destination for quality hotel accommodations in Koh Phangan.