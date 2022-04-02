PHUKET TEST & GO

Phuket
7.1
rating with
75 reviews
Updated on April 2, 2022
Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

Book your visit to Chandara Resort And Spa Phuket in Phuket for a memorable holiday. With a 4 star rating, this resort is perfect for experiencing a truly memorable vacation. The private villas at this place offer sea view and garden views for guests to choose from, so you are bound to be peeking out at pleasing scenery. The property is a few walks to/from Ao Po Grand Marina, is also near Ao Po Pier, Yao Noi Island, Nakha Yai Island, Bang Rong Pier, Nakha Noi Island, and Bang Toey Waterfall‎.The property offers access to canoeing. There are massage facilities in this area at Chandara Spa, located at an ideal spot for diving, the property is great for guests that want to explore the aquatic life that this area has to offer. From a bar to a shared kitchen, the resort features a range of dining and snacking choices. Featuring a hot tub and an indoor swimming pool. With family villas, the property has ample space to sit together. Also equipped with a kids swimming pool, it caters to families with children. With safety deposit boxes, a convenience store, an infirmary, a salon, the property offers an assortment of convenient features to make your stay more comfortable.All of the Villas come with air conditioning, satellite or cable channels, a full kitchen, and a seating area. They are also equipped with bathrobes, a hairdryer, a shower, a bathtub, and other amenities. There's free Wi-Fi in all rooms, as well as Wi-Fi in common areas. From a concierge to daily housekeeping, the property has a range of useful services for guests. The property offers 24-hour check-in and check-out service, allowing you to arrive at a time that is most convenient for you.

99/1 Moo 6 Pakhlok, Thalang, Phuket, Ao Por, Phuket, Thailand, 83110

