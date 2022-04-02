PHUKET TEST & GO

Chanalai Flora Resort, Kata Beach - Phuket Test & Go Hotel

Phuket
8.6
rating with
672 reviews
Updated on April 2, 2022
Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

Situated on the west coast of Phuket, guests have the perfect base and easy access to discover Thailand’s most charming beach destination. The resort is just a 20-minute drive from the soon-to-be World Heritage Site of Phuket Town, 10 minutes from the buzzing nightlife of Patong, and a three-minute walk from Kata Beach. Room interiors are comprised of traditional Thai textiles and furnishings, feature air conditioning, satellite TV, a hairdryer, and a mini bar. In-house amenities and services include airport transfers, a swimming pool, Internet access, sea view rooms, a beauty salon, and a spa. To make your reservation at the Chanalai Flora Resort, Kata Beach, please use our secure online booking form.

Address / Map

175 Koktanod Road, Kata, Phuket, Thailand, 83100

