PHUKET TEST & GO

[email protected] (SHA Extra Plus) - Nakhon Si Thammarat Sandbox Hotel

Nakhon Si Thammarat
7.4
rating with
68 reviews
Updated on February 16, 2022
Chada@Nakhon (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 0
Chada@Nakhon (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 1
Chada@Nakhon (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 2
Chada@Nakhon (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 3
Chada@Nakhon (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 4
Chada@Nakhon (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 5
+17 photos

Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your booking requests sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Rooms

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

[email protected] (SHA Extra Plus)Never miss a single attraction in Nakhon Si Thammarat when staying at [email protected] (SHA Extra Plus). Getting around in Nakhon Si Thammarat is easy when staying at this hotel, strategically placed right in the heart of the city. No plan is a great plan. Get to whatever interests you in Nakhon Si Thammarat, conveniently with a stay at [email protected] (SHA Extra Plus), just 5.7 km from Nakhon Si Thammarat Airport.At [email protected] (SHA Extra Plus), guests are bound to have a stress-free stay. Keep up with all your communications easily with the hotel's free Wi-Fi. Guests can enjoy free parking right at the hotel. Front desk services including concierge service and luggage storage can assist with your needs.Feeling lazy? In-room conveniences like room service and daily housekeeping let you get the most out of your room time. For the comfort and health of all guests, smoking is not permitted anywhere within the hotel.All rooms at [email protected] (SHA Extra Plus) are designed for comfort. For your comfort, rooms at the hotel are equipped with air conditioning. In-room entertainment amenities are available in some rooms and include television. In selected rooms, you can find a coffee or tea maker and mini bar at your [email protected] (SHA Extra Plus) also provides a hair dryer and towels in its bathroom.Dining and things to doEvery day at [email protected] (SHA Extra Plus) begins with a delicious in-house breakfast. A variety of convenient and tasty dining options are waiting for you at the hotel, for whenever you get hungry.Apart from amenities and services, [email protected] (SHA Extra Plus) goes the extra mile to make sure all guests make the most of their time. Spend some time relaxing at the hotel's pool.

SHOW ALL SANDBOX HOTELS
Search through all 190+ SANDBOX Hotels
Score
0.0/5
Unrated
Based on 0 reviews
Rating
Excellent
0
Very Good
0
Average
0
Poor
0
Terrible
0
If you were a guest at [email protected] (SHA Extra Plus), then the hotel, and our viewers would greatly appreciate it if you would leave a detailed review.
LEAVE REVIEW FOR [email protected] (SHA Extra Plus)
SEE ALL REVIEWS

Address / Map

Thanon Om Kai Wachirawuth, Nakhon Si Thammarat City Center, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Thailand, 80000

Popular Filters

 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU