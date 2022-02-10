Centra by Centara Phu Pano Resort Krabi - Krabi Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

Built in 2016, Centra by Centara Phu Pano Resort Krabi (SHA Plus+) is a distinct addition to Krabi and a smart choice for travelers. Situated only 30 kilometers from the city center, guests are well located to enjoy the town's attractions and activities. With its convenient location, the property offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations.Centra by Centara Phu Pano Resort Krabi (SHA Plus+) offers impeccable service and all the essential amenities to invigorate travelers. Some exclusive facilities include fax machine, photocopying, wheelchair accessible, 24-hour front desk, and Wi-Fi in public areas to ensure our guests the greatest comfort.All guest accommodations feature thoughtful amenities to ensure an unparalleled sense of comfort. Throughout the day, guests can enjoy the relaxing atmosphere of the fitness center and the outdoor pool. Whatever your reason for visiting Krabi, Centra by Centara Phu Pano Resort Krabi (SHA Plus+) is the perfect venue for an exhilarating and exciting break away.