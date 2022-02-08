PATTAYA TEST & GO

Centara Pattaya Hotel (SHA Extra Plus) - Pattaya / Chonburi Sandbox Hotel

Pattaya / Chonburi
7.7
rating with
2199 reviews
Updated on February 8, 2022
Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your booking requests sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Rooms

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Centara Pattaya Hotel, located in Central Pattaya, Pattaya, is a popular choice for travelers. The hotel is not too far from the city center: just away, and it normally takes about 90 minutes to reach the airport. With the city's main attractions such as ParadiseTailor, Pattaya Dragon Shopping Center, Alcazar Cabaret within close reach, visitors to the hotel will just love its location. Simply put, all the services and amenities you have come to expect from Centara Hotels & Resorts are right in the comfort of your own home. For the comfort and convenience of guests, the hotel offers free Wi-Fi in all rooms, facilities for disabled guests, Wi-Fi in public areas, car park, room service. Centara Pattaya Hotel is home to 152 bedrooms. All are tastefully furnished and many even provide such comforts as television LCD/plasma screen, separate living room, internet access – wireless (complimentary), non smoking rooms, air conditioning. The hotel offers fantastic facilities, including fitness center, sauna, outdoor pool, spa, pool (kids), to help you unwind after an action-packed day in the city. Superb facilities and an excellent location make the Centara Pattaya Hotel the perfect base from which to enjoy your stay in Pattaya.

If you were a guest at Centara Pattaya Hotel (SHA Extra Plus), then the hotel, and our viewers would greatly appreciate it if you would leave a detailed review.
Address / Map

78/140 Moo 9 Nongprue, Banglamung, Central Pattaya, Pattaya, Thailand, 20150

