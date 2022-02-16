PHUKET TEST & GO

Centara Hotel Hat Yai - Songkhla Sandbox Hotel

Songkhla
8.2
rating with
11069 reviews
Updated on February 16, 2022
Centara Hotel Hat Yai - Image 0
Centara Hotel Hat Yai - Image 1
Centara Hotel Hat Yai - Image 2
Centara Hotel Hat Yai - Image 3
Centara Hotel Hat Yai - Image 4
Centara Hotel Hat Yai - Image 5
+26 photos

Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your booking requests sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Rooms

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

The Centara Hotel Hat Yai (SHA Plus+) is in the heart of the city's commercial and shopping districts and within easy reach of the airport, connections to Bangkok, and the Malaysian border. With five meeting rooms able to accommodate up to 300 people, the Centara Hotel Hat Yai (SHA Plus+) offers an ideal venue for business and social gatherings of every kind. The business center provides Internet access, fax/photocopying services, translation facilities, and secretarial services. The four restaurants and the bar at the Centara Hotel Hat Yai (SHA Plus+) serve a variety of different cuisines. The 237 well-appointed guestrooms and suites offer a range of amenities to ensure a relaxing stay. Recreational facilities include a swimming pool, a fully equipped fitness center, a sauna, and traditional Thai massage treatments. For your reservation at the Centara Hotel Hat Yai (SHA Plus+), please select the dates of your stay and complete our secure online booking form.

SHOW ALL SANDBOX HOTELS
Search through all 190+ SANDBOX Hotels
Score
0.0/5
Unrated
Based on 0 reviews
Rating
Excellent
0
Very Good
0
Average
0
Poor
0
Terrible
0
If you were a guest at Centara Hotel Hat Yai, then the hotel, and our viewers would greatly appreciate it if you would leave a detailed review.
LEAVE REVIEW FOR Centara Hotel Hat Yai
SEE ALL REVIEWS

Address / Map

3 Sanehanusorn Road Hat Yai, Hat Yai Central, Hat Yai, Thailand, 90110

Popular Filters

 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU