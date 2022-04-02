BANGKOK TEST & GO

Centara Grand at Central World Hotel (SHA Certified) - Bangkok Test & Go Hotel

Bangkok
8.6
rating with
11538 reviews
Updated on April 2, 2022
Centara Grand at Central World Hotel (SHA Certified) - Image 0
Centara Grand at Central World Hotel (SHA Certified) - Image 1
Centara Grand at Central World Hotel (SHA Certified) - Image 2
Centara Grand at Central World Hotel (SHA Certified) - Image 3
Centara Grand at Central World Hotel (SHA Certified) - Image 4
Centara Grand at Central World Hotel (SHA Certified) - Image 5
+19 photos

Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

The Centara Grand at Central World Hotel (SHA Certified) is one of Asia Pacific's largest hotels, with over 500 rooms and suites, all fully equipped with modern amenities to ensure the most comfortable stay. The hotel is located within Bangkok's central business district, connected to Central World, Asia Pacific's largest lifestyle living mall with over 500 stores and 50 restaurants. Guests will enjoy the convenience of easy access to both the Siam and Chidlom BTS stations via the skywalk, making it unnecessary to endure the city's chaotic traffic jams. On-site restaurants include Fifty Five, the open air Red Sky on the 55th floor offering dramatic views over Bangkok, as well as Ginger serving Chinese, Japanese and Thai food. There is also The World, a 24-hour international dining experience on the 24th floor. Unwind after a long day with a visit to SPA Cenvaree for a variety of relaxing treatments. A central location, with easy access to the famed shopping areas of the city, Centara Grand at Central World Hotel (SHA Certified) will please even the most discerning of travelers.

SHOW ALL HOTELS
Search through all 190+ SANDBOX Hotels
Score
0.0/5
Unrated
Based on 0 reviews
Rating
Excellent
0
Very Good
0
Average
0
Poor
0
Terrible
0
If you were a guest at Centara Grand at Central World Hotel (SHA Certified), then the hotel, and our viewers would greatly appreciate it if you would leave a detailed review.
LEAVE REVIEW FOR Centara Grand at Central World Hotel (SHA Certified)
SEE ALL REVIEWS

Address / Map

999/99 Rama 1 Road, Patumwan, Siam, Bangkok, Thailand, 10330

Partner Hotels

True Siam Rangnam Hotel
8.3
rating with
1085 reviews
From ฿-1
True Siam Phayathai Hotel
8.1
rating with
2458 reviews
From ฿-1
Royal View Resort
8.3
rating with
6272 reviews
From ฿-1
Crowne Plaza Bangkok Lumpini Park
8.7
rating with
1458 reviews
From ฿-1
Holiday Inn Express Bangkok Sathorn
8.6
rating with
2090 reviews
From ฿-1
JC Kevin Sathorn Bangkok Hotel
8.4
rating with
6947 reviews
From ฿-1
Rama Gardens Hotel
7.9
rating with
3139 reviews
From ฿-1
Regent Suvarnabhumi Hotel
7.2
rating with
3757 reviews
From ฿-1

Popular Filters

Nearby Test & Go Hotels

Klub Hotel Bangkok
8.4
rating with
2605 reviews
From ฿-1
Lemontea Hotel SHA Certified
8.4
rating with
7337 reviews
From ฿-1
Bliston Suwan Parkview Hotel
8.4
rating with
1762 reviews
From ฿-1
LiT BANGKOK Hotel
8.6
rating with
609 reviews
From ฿-1
Loft Bangkok Hotel (SHA Extra Plus)
7.3
rating with
32 reviews
From ฿-1
Centre Point Hotel Chidlom
8.4
rating with
4289 reviews
From ฿-1
Hotel Tranz (SHA Certified)
8.8
rating with
2062 reviews
From ฿-1
Pullman Bangkok King Power Hotel
8.7
rating with
4953 reviews
From ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU