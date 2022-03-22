SAMUI TEST & GO

CELES Beachfront Resort Koh Samui - Samui Sandbox Hotel

Samui
9.1
rating with
130 reviews
Updated on March 22, 2022
Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

Rooms

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Designed for both business and leisure travel, CELES Beachfront Resort Koh Samui is ideally situated in Bo Phut; one of the city's most popular locales. From here, guests can enjoy easy access to all that the lively city has to offer. With its convenient location, the hotel offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. Offering hotel guests superior services and a broad range of amenities, CELES Beachfront Resort Koh Samui is committed to ensuring that your stay is as comfortable as possible. A selection of top-class facilities such as free Wi-Fi in all rooms, daily housekeeping, 24-hour front desk, luggage storage, Wi-Fi in public areas can be enjoyed at the hotel. Step into one of 68 inviting rooms and escape the stresses of the day with a wide range of amenities such as television LCD/plasma screen, clothes rack, private entrance, slippers, sofa which can be found in some rooms. The hotel's snorkeling, private beach, fitness center, sauna, fishing are ideal places to relax and unwind after a busy day. Enjoy unparalleled services and a truly prestigious address at the CELES Beachfront Resort Koh Samui.

Address / Map

Pakdee Road, Bo Phut, Koh Samui, Thailand, 84320

