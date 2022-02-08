PHUKET TEST & GO

Casada Suitte Pool Villas - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Phuket
7.5
rating with
6 reviews
Updated on February 8, 2022
Casada Suitte Pool Villas - Image 0
Casada Suitte Pool Villas - Image 1
Casada Suitte Pool Villas - Image 2
Casada Suitte Pool Villas - Image 3
Casada Suitte Pool Villas - Image 4
Casada Suitte Pool Villas - Image 5
+18 photos

Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your booking requests sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Rooms

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Casada Suitte Pool Villas, located in the Bang Thao area, is a popular choice for travelers. From here, guests can make the most of all that the lively city has to offer. With its convenient location, the property offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. The facilities and services provided by Casada Suitte Pool Villas ensure a pleasant stay for guests. Facilities like free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour security, daily housekeeping, taxi service, kitchen are readily available for the convenience of each guest. All guest accommodations feature thoughtful amenities to ensure an unparalleled sense of comfort. The property's host of recreational offerings ensures you have plenty to do during your stay. Casada Suitte Pool Villas is a smart choice for travelers to Phuket, offering a relaxed and hassle-free stay every time.

SHOW ALL SANDBOX HOTELS
Search through all 190+ SANDBOX Hotels
Score
0.0/5
Unrated
Based on 0 reviews
Rating
Excellent
0
Very Good
0
Average
0
Poor
0
Terrible
0
If you were a guest at Casada Suitte Pool Villas, then the hotel, and our viewers would greatly appreciate it if you would leave a detailed review.
LEAVE REVIEW FOR Casada Suitte Pool Villas
SEE ALL REVIEWS

Address / Map

99/10-13 M.4 T.Paklok A.Thalang Phuket, Thalang, Phuket, Thailand

Partner Hotels

Hilton Garden Inn Phuket Bang Tao
7.6
rating with
1 reviews
From ฿-1
SAii Laguna Phuket
8.8
rating with
2617 reviews
From ฿-1
Novotel Phuket Kamala Beach Hotel
8.4
rating with
886 reviews
From ฿-1
Hotel Clover Patong Phuket
8.8
rating with
2576 reviews
From ฿-1
DoubleTree by Hilton Phuket Banthai Resort
8.5
rating with
131 reviews
From ฿-1
Ashlee Hub Hotel Patong
7.8
rating with
1287 reviews
From ฿-1
Pullman Phuket Panwa Beach Resort
8.5
rating with
1522 reviews
From ฿-1

Popular Filters

Nearby Test & Go Hotels

Panphuree Residence (SHA Certified)
8.5
rating with
393 reviews
From ฿-1
Marina Express Aviator Phuket Airport
8.4
rating with
1244 reviews
From ฿-1
Phuket Airport Hotel
8.4
rating with
556 reviews
From ฿-1
Phuket Airport Place
7.8
rating with
362 reviews
From ฿-1
Ideo Phuket Hotel
8.5
rating with
431 reviews
From ฿-1
Pensiri House
8.3
rating with
604 reviews
From ฿-1
The Slate
8.8
rating with
1689 reviews
From ฿-1
Dewa Phuket Resort & Villas
8.5
rating with
2441 reviews
From ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU