CasaBay Luxury Pool Villas - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Phuket
8.7
rating with
163 reviews
Updated on February 9, 2022
Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your booking requests sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Welcome to CasaBay Luxury Pool Villas, a contemporary and luxurious property located in the private and quiet area of Rawai, South of Phuket.

The property offers a variety of accommodations overlooking the Rawai bay, ranging from two large 6-bedroom lodging, five 4-bedroom lodging, and four 3-bedroom lodging. While having a large outdoor living space, all properties offer full privacy to our guests. Each space is tastefully furnished with all the comfort you could expect: central power generator, LCD TVs, Daikin ducted air conditioning in all rooms, complimentary satellite channels, High Speed Wi-Fi, a fully equipped kitchen, and a J.B.L home theater. Additionally, there are also car parking spaces with automatic gates.

The CasaBay Luxury Pool Villas office is on-site will welcome you and support you when required. Our complex also has a night security team from 07:00 pm to 07:00 am. We are available for short holiday stay as well as long term rentals. For more information, please contact our Team and we will be glad to assist you in your search.

Address / Map

Viset Road, Rawai, Phuket, Thailand, 83130

Popular Filters

