CasaBay Luxury Pool Villas - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Welcome to CasaBay Luxury Pool Villas, a contemporary and luxurious property located in the private and quiet area of Rawai, South of Phuket.

The property offers a variety of accommodations overlooking the Rawai bay, ranging from two large 6-bedroom lodging, five 4-bedroom lodging, and four 3-bedroom lodging. While having a large outdoor living space, all properties offer full privacy to our guests. Each space is tastefully furnished with all the comfort you could expect: central power generator, LCD TVs, Daikin ducted air conditioning in all rooms, complimentary satellite channels, High Speed Wi-Fi, a fully equipped kitchen, and a J.B.L home theater. Additionally, there are also car parking spaces with automatic gates.

The CasaBay Luxury Pool Villas office is on-site will welcome you and support you when required. Our complex also has a night security team from 07:00 pm to 07:00 am. We are available for short holiday stay as well as long term rentals. For more information, please contact our Team and we will be glad to assist you in your search.