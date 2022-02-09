SAMUI TEST & GO

Casa De Mar Hotel - Samui Sandbox Hotel

Samui
8.7
rating with
684 reviews
Updated on February 9, 2022
Casa De Mar Hotel - Image 0
Casa De Mar Hotel - Image 1
Casa De Mar Hotel - Image 2
Casa De Mar Hotel - Image 3
Casa De Mar Hotel - Image 4
Casa De Mar Hotel - Image 5
+30 photos

Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your booking requests sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Rooms

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Well-positioned in Chaweng, Casa De Mar Hotel is the ideal point of departure for your excursions in Samui. Only 1 kilometer from the city center, the hotel's strategic location ensures that guests can quickly and easily reach many local points of interest. With its convenient location, the hotel offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations.

Take advantage of a wealth of unrivaled services and amenities at this Samui hotel. Guests of the hotel can enjoy on-site features like free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour front desk, luggage storage, Wi-Fi in public areas and car park.

The hotel offers a number of room types ranging from Superior, Deluxe Villa, Beach Front Villa and Beach Front Pool Villa. All villas are located in the hotel’s main building while the Superior room is located in the building across the beach. In addition, all guestrooms feature a variety of comforts. Many rooms even provide internet access – wireless (complimentary), wake-up service, private pool, non-smoking rooms and air conditioning to please the most discerning guest. Throughout the day you can enjoy the relaxing atmosphere of the outdoor pool. Whatever your purpose of visit, Casa De Mar Hotel is an excellent choice for your stay in Samui.

SHOW ALL SANDBOX HOTELS
Search through all 190+ SANDBOX Hotels
Score
0.0/5
Unrated
Based on 0 reviews
Rating
Excellent
0
Very Good
0
Average
0
Poor
0
Terrible
0
If you were a guest at Casa De Mar Hotel, then the hotel, and our viewers would greatly appreciate it if you would leave a detailed review.
LEAVE REVIEW FOR Casa De Mar Hotel
SEE ALL REVIEWS

Address / Map

154/16 M.2, Chaweng Beach, Bophut, Koh Samui, Chaweng, Koh Samui, Thailand, 84320

Partner Hotels

Skye Beach Hotel
9.5
rating with
23 reviews
From ฿-1
Chaweng Noi Pool Villa
8
rating with
464 reviews
From ฿-1

Popular Filters

Nearby Test & Go Hotels

Anantara Lawana Koh Samui Resort
8.4
rating with
438 reviews
From ฿-1
Chura Samui
8.2
rating with
1106 reviews
From ฿-1
Chaweng Regent Beach Resort
8.3
rating with
1159 reviews
From ฿-1
Chaweng Garden Beach Resort
8.4
rating with
1578 reviews
From ฿-1
J4 Samui Hotel
8.8
rating with
44 reviews
From ฿-1
Hyatt Regency Koh Samui
8.7
rating with
3 reviews
From ฿-1
KC Beach Club & Pool Villas
7.7
rating with
289 reviews
From ฿-1
Banana Fan Sea Resort
9.3
rating with
268 reviews
From ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU