Casa De Mar Hotel - Samui Sandbox Hotel

Well-positioned in Chaweng, Casa De Mar Hotel is the ideal point of departure for your excursions in Samui. Only 1 kilometer from the city center, the hotel's strategic location ensures that guests can quickly and easily reach many local points of interest. With its convenient location, the hotel offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations.

Take advantage of a wealth of unrivaled services and amenities at this Samui hotel. Guests of the hotel can enjoy on-site features like free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour front desk, luggage storage, Wi-Fi in public areas and car park.

The hotel offers a number of room types ranging from Superior, Deluxe Villa, Beach Front Villa and Beach Front Pool Villa. All villas are located in the hotel’s main building while the Superior room is located in the building across the beach. In addition, all guestrooms feature a variety of comforts. Many rooms even provide internet access – wireless (complimentary), wake-up service, private pool, non-smoking rooms and air conditioning to please the most discerning guest. Throughout the day you can enjoy the relaxing atmosphere of the outdoor pool. Whatever your purpose of visit, Casa De Mar Hotel is an excellent choice for your stay in Samui.