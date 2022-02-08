PHUKET TEST & GO

CAPITAL O 959 Wabi Sabi Boutique Hotel - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Phuket
8.8
rating with
381 reviews
Updated on February 8, 2022
CAPITAL O 959 Wabi Sabi Boutique Hotel - Image 0
CAPITAL O 959 Wabi Sabi Boutique Hotel - Image 1
CAPITAL O 959 Wabi Sabi Boutique Hotel - Image 2
CAPITAL O 959 Wabi Sabi Boutique Hotel - Image 3
CAPITAL O 959 Wabi Sabi Boutique Hotel - Image 4
CAPITAL O 959 Wabi Sabi Boutique Hotel - Image 5
+22 photos

Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your booking requests sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Rooms

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Conveniently located in Phuket, Wabi Sabi Boutique Hotel is a great base from which to explore this vibrant city. Set 0,5 KM from the excitement of the city, this 3.5-star hotel commands an excellent location and provides access to the city's biggest attractions. With its convenient location, the hotel offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. The facilities and services provided by Wabi Sabi Boutique Hotel ensure a pleasant stay for guests. For the comfort and convenience of guests, the hotel offers free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour security, daily housekeeping, postal service, taxi service. All guest accommodations feature thoughtful amenities to ensure an unparalleled sense of comfort. Besides, the hotel's host of recreational offerings ensures you have plenty to do during your stay. Whatever your purpose of visit, Wabi Sabi Boutique Hotel is an excellent choice for your stay in Phuket.

SHOW ALL SANDBOX HOTELS
Search through all 190+ SANDBOX Hotels
Score
0.0/5
Unrated
Based on 0 reviews
Rating
Excellent
0
Very Good
0
Average
0
Poor
0
Terrible
0
If you were a guest at CAPITAL O 959 Wabi Sabi Boutique Hotel, then the hotel, and our viewers would greatly appreciate it if you would leave a detailed review.
LEAVE REVIEW FOR CAPITAL O 959 Wabi Sabi Boutique Hotel
SEE ALL REVIEWS

Address / Map

73/183 Moo 3, Kamala Soi 6 Rd., Kamala, Kathu, Phuket, 83150, Thailand, Kamala, Phuket, Thailand, 83150

Partner Hotels

Novotel Phuket Kamala Beach Hotel
8.4
rating with
886 reviews
From ฿-1
SAii Laguna Phuket
8.8
rating with
2617 reviews
From ฿-1
Hilton Garden Inn Phuket Bang Tao
7.6
rating with
1 reviews
From ฿-1
Hotel Clover Patong Phuket
8.8
rating with
2576 reviews
From ฿-1
DoubleTree by Hilton Phuket Banthai Resort
8.5
rating with
131 reviews
From ฿-1
Ashlee Hub Hotel Patong
7.8
rating with
1287 reviews
From ฿-1
Pullman Phuket Panwa Beach Resort
8.5
rating with
1522 reviews
From ฿-1

Popular Filters

Nearby Test & Go Hotels

The Palms Kamala
8.5
rating with
239 reviews
From ฿-1
At Kamala Hotel
8.9
rating with
130 reviews
From ฿-1
Sunwing Kamala Beach
8.5
rating with
562 reviews
From ฿-1
Kamala Beach Resort. A Sunprime Resort
8.3
rating with
955 reviews
From ฿-1
The Pe La Resort Phuket
8.5
rating with
86 reviews
From ฿-1
Cape Sienna Gourmet Hotel & Villas
8.4
rating with
3640 reviews
From ฿-1
Kamala Beach Residence
8
rating with
29 reviews
From ฿-1
The Bell Pool Villa Resort Phuket
8.2
rating with
323 reviews
From ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU