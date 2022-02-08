CAPITAL O 959 Wabi Sabi Boutique Hotel - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your booking requests sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Conveniently located in Phuket, Wabi Sabi Boutique Hotel is a great base from which to explore this vibrant city. Set 0,5 KM from the excitement of the city, this 3.5-star hotel commands an excellent location and provides access to the city's biggest attractions. With its convenient location, the hotel offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. The facilities and services provided by Wabi Sabi Boutique Hotel ensure a pleasant stay for guests. For the comfort and convenience of guests, the hotel offers free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour security, daily housekeeping, postal service, taxi service. All guest accommodations feature thoughtful amenities to ensure an unparalleled sense of comfort. Besides, the hotel's host of recreational offerings ensures you have plenty to do during your stay. Whatever your purpose of visit, Wabi Sabi Boutique Hotel is an excellent choice for your stay in Phuket.