PHUKET TEST & GO

Capital O 806 Sira Grande Hotel And Spa - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Phuket
7.6
rating with
549 reviews
Updated on February 10, 2022
Capital O 806 Sira Grande Hotel And Spa - Image 0
Capital O 806 Sira Grande Hotel And Spa - Image 1
Capital O 806 Sira Grande Hotel And Spa - Image 2
Capital O 806 Sira Grande Hotel And Spa - Image 3
Capital O 806 Sira Grande Hotel And Spa - Image 4
Capital O 806 Sira Grande Hotel And Spa - Image 5
+53 photos

Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your booking requests sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Rooms

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Conveniently located in Phuket, Sira Grande Hotel is a great base from which to explore this vibrant city. Set 8.2 km from the excitement of the city, this 4-star hotel commands an excellent location and provides access to the city's biggest attractions. With its convenient location, the hotel offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. Take advantage of a wealth of unrivaled services and amenities at this Phuket hotel. To name a few of the hotel's facilities, there are free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour front desk, express check-in/check-out, luggage storage, Wi-Fi in public areas. The hotel features 99 beautifully appointed guest rooms, many of which include television LCD/plasma screen, internet access – wireless, internet access – wireless (complimentary), non smoking rooms, air conditioning. The complete list of recreational facilities is available at the hotel, including fitness center, sauna, outdoor pool, spa, massage. Discover an engaging blend of professional service and a wide array of features at Sira Grande Hotel.

SHOW ALL SANDBOX HOTELS
Search through all 190+ SANDBOX Hotels
Score
0.0/5
Unrated
Based on 0 reviews
Rating
Excellent
0
Very Good
0
Average
0
Poor
0
Terrible
0
If you were a guest at Capital O 806 Sira Grande Hotel And Spa, then the hotel, and our viewers would greatly appreciate it if you would leave a detailed review.
LEAVE REVIEW FOR Capital O 806 Sira Grande Hotel And Spa
SEE ALL REVIEWS

Address / Map

184/44-47 Patong Center ,Phang Muang Sai Kor Rd., Patong, Phuket, Thailand, 83150

Partner Hotels

Hotel Clover Patong Phuket
8.8
rating with
2576 reviews
From ฿-1
DoubleTree by Hilton Phuket Banthai Resort
8.5
rating with
131 reviews
From ฿-1
Ashlee Hub Hotel Patong
7.8
rating with
1287 reviews
From ฿-1
Novotel Phuket Kamala Beach Hotel
8.4
rating with
886 reviews
From ฿-1
Hilton Garden Inn Phuket Bang Tao
7.6
rating with
1 reviews
From ฿-1
SAii Laguna Phuket
8.8
rating with
2617 reviews
From ฿-1
Pullman Phuket Panwa Beach Resort
8.5
rating with
1522 reviews
From ฿-1

Popular Filters

Nearby Test & Go Hotels

Best Western Patong Beach Hotel
8.1
rating with
1306 reviews
From ฿-1
Best Western Patong Beach
8
rating with
1343 reviews
From ฿-1
The Lantern Resorts Patong
8.2
rating with
1706 reviews
From ฿-1
Expat Hotel
7.8
rating with
689 reviews
From ฿-1
The Senses Resort & Pool Villas Phuket
8.5
rating with
2063 reviews
From ฿-1
Be Baan Paradise Hotels
7.8
rating with
275 reviews
From ฿-1
Amici Miei Hotel
8.4
rating with
342 reviews
From ฿-1
The Royal Paradise Hotel And Spa
7.8
rating with
6807 reviews
From ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU