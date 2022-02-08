CHIANG MAI TEST & GO

Capital O 464 At Nata Chiangmai Chic Jungle (Vaccinated Staff) - Chiang Mai Sandbox Hotel

Chiang Mai
7.6
rating with
631 reviews
Updated on February 8, 2022
Capital O 464 At Nata Chiangmai Chic Jungle (Vaccinated Staff) - Image 0
Capital O 464 At Nata Chiangmai Chic Jungle (Vaccinated Staff) - Image 1
Capital O 464 At Nata Chiangmai Chic Jungle (Vaccinated Staff) - Image 2
Capital O 464 At Nata Chiangmai Chic Jungle (Vaccinated Staff) - Image 3
Capital O 464 At Nata Chiangmai Chic Jungle (Vaccinated Staff) - Image 4
Capital O 464 At Nata Chiangmai Chic Jungle (Vaccinated Staff) - Image 5
+51 photos

Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your booking requests sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Rooms

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Well-positioned in Mae Rim, at NaTa Chiangmai Chic Jungle is the ideal point of departure for your excursions in Chiang Mai. The excitement of the city center is only 25 km away. For sightseeing options and local attractions, one need not look far as the hotel enjoys close proximity to Mae-Sa Golf Course, Maerim Shooting Range, Chiang Mai X-Center. At NaTa Chiangmai Chic Jungle offers impeccable service and all the essential amenities to invigorate travelers. To name a few of the hotel's facilities, there are free Wi-Fi in all rooms, Wi-Fi in public areas, car park, room service, airport transfer. The hotel features 15 beautifully appointed guest rooms, many of which include internet access – wireless, internet access – wireless (complimentary), non smoking rooms, air conditioning, desk. Throughout the day you can enjoy the relaxing atmosphere of the hot tub, sauna, outdoor pool, massage, pool (kids). With an ideal location and facilities to match, at NaTa Chiangmai Chic Jungle hits the spot in many ways.

SHOW ALL SANDBOX HOTELS
Search through all 190+ SANDBOX Hotels
Score
0.0/5
Unrated
Based on 0 reviews
Rating
Excellent
0
Very Good
0
Average
0
Poor
0
Terrible
0
If you were a guest at Capital O 464 At Nata Chiangmai Chic Jungle (Vaccinated Staff), then the hotel, and our viewers would greatly appreciate it if you would leave a detailed review.
LEAVE REVIEW FOR Capital O 464 At Nata Chiangmai Chic Jungle (Vaccinated Staff)
SEE ALL REVIEWS

Address / Map

32/3 Moo 5 Mae Ram, Mae Rim, Chiang Mai 50180, Mae Rim, Chiang Mai, Thailand, 50180

Popular Filters

Nearby Test & Go Hotels

Merchant Villa (SHA Extra Plus)
9.2
rating with
62 reviews
From ฿-1
Huen Jao Ban Hotel
7.9
rating with
15 reviews
From ฿-1
The Rise Suites
9.5
rating with
7 reviews
From ฿-1
Walking Street Residence
8.1
rating with
735 reviews
From ฿-1
The Signature Hotel @ Thapae (SHA Extra Plus)
8.7
rating with
371 reviews
From ฿-1
Veranda High Resort Chiang Mai - MGallery
8.5
rating with
1184 reviews
From ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU