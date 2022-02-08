KRABI TEST & GO

Capital O 1111 Ananda Lanta Resort - Krabi Sandbox Hotel

Krabi
7.5
rating with
335 reviews
Updated on February 8, 2022
Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your booking requests sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Booking requests put you in direct contact with the Capital O 1111 Ananda Lanta Resort in a prioritized manner, and Capital O 1111 Ananda Lanta Resort will directly collect payment from you.

Capital O 1111 Ananda Lanta Resort is no longer operating as an SANDBOX.

We have over 180+ ASQ/ALQ hotels which regulary update their information on our platform.

View other great ASQ's by clicking HERE.

Overlooking the beautiful Khlong Dao and Pra Ae Long Beach, this resort occupies eight acres on the beach road. Featuring 48 guestrooms, each has its own balcony and is tastefully furnished with contemporary décor along with all modern facilities to provide guests with utmost comfort. Only steps away from the property are some of Koh Lanta’s renowned shopping, dining, and entertainment area. With its convenient location, dedicated staff, and first-rate facilities, Capital O 1111 Ananda Lanta Resort (SHA Plus+) has long been a favorite among travelers. Please enter your preferred dates of stay and submit our online booking form to make a reservation at Capital O 1111 Ananda Lanta Resort (SHA Plus+).

If you were a guest at Capital O 1111 Ananda Lanta Resort, then the hotel, and our viewers would greatly appreciate it if you would leave a detailed review.
Address / Map

224 Moo 3, Sala Dan, Ko Lanta District, Krabi, 81150, Thailand, Klong Dao Beach, Koh Lanta, Thailand, 81150

