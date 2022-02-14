PHUKET TEST & GO

By The Sea Hotel Panwa Beach - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Phuket
8.2
rating with
570 reviews
Updated on February 14, 2022
Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your booking requests sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Rooms

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

With an amazing beachfront location and views of the Andaman Sea, this is one hotel that certainly lives up to its name. The 36 units situated at By The Sea Hotel Panwa Beach are fully furnished with things like European kitchens, air-conditioning, and satellite TV reception. Facilities at the hotel include a large communal swimming pool, a fitness center, and a popular restaurant. While most people visit Phuket to relax, there is still much to do on the island and By The Sea Hotel Panwa Beach makes mountain bikes, snorkeling equipment, and kayaks available to guests who enjoy these sorts of excursions. A shuttle service to nearby Phuket Town is also offered. To continue with your reservation at By The Sea Hotel Panwa Beach, please enter your arrival and departure date into our secure online form.

Address / Map

7/6 Moo 6, Soi Bor-Rae, Vichit, Muang, Panwa Cape, Phuket, Thailand, 83000

