Buri Rasa Koh Phangan - Samui (SHA+) Sandbox Hotel

Located in the lovely area of Thong Nai Pan Noi, Buri Rasa Koh Phangan enjoys a commanding position in the romance, restaurants, beaches hub of Koh Phangan. The city center is merely 20.0 km away and the airport can be reached within 45 minutes. A well-kempt environment and its proximity to Thong Nai Pan Yai Beach, Haad Khom Beach, Ban Chalok Lam Pier give to this hotel a special charm. At Buri Rasa Koh Phangan, every effort is made to make guests feel comfortable. To do so, the hotel provides the best in services and amenities. For the comfort and convenience of guests, the hotel offers 24-hour room service, free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour security, daily housekeeping, taxi service. The hotel features 65 beautifully appointed guest rooms, many of which include television LCD/plasma screen, clothes rack, free welcome drink, mirror, private entrance. Whether you're a fitness enthusiast or are just looking for a way to unwind after a hard day, you will be entertained by top-class recreational facilities such as canoe, snorkeling, private beach, fitness center, outdoor pool. Enjoy unparalleled services and a truly prestigious address at the Buri Rasa Koh Phangan.
55 Moo 5, Thong Nai Pan Noi Beach, Baan Tai, Thong Nai Pan Noi, Koh Phangan, Thailand, 84280