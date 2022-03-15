Buri Rasa Koh Phangan - Samui (SHA+) Sandbox Hotel

SAMUI (SHA+) TEST & GO

9.2
rating with
625 reviews
Updated on March 15, 2022
Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Located in the lovely area of Thong Nai Pan Noi, Buri Rasa Koh Phangan enjoys a commanding position in the romance, restaurants, beaches hub of Koh Phangan. The city center is merely 20.0 km away and the airport can be reached within 45 minutes. A well-kempt environment and its proximity to Thong Nai Pan Yai Beach, Haad Khom Beach, Ban Chalok Lam Pier give to this hotel a special charm. At Buri Rasa Koh Phangan, every effort is made to make guests feel comfortable. To do so, the hotel provides the best in services and amenities. For the comfort and convenience of guests, the hotel offers 24-hour room service, free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour security, daily housekeeping, taxi service. The hotel features 65 beautifully appointed guest rooms, many of which include television LCD/plasma screen, clothes rack, free welcome drink, mirror, private entrance. Whether you're a fitness enthusiast or are just looking for a way to unwind after a hard day, you will be entertained by top-class recreational facilities such as canoe, snorkeling, private beach, fitness center, outdoor pool. Enjoy unparalleled services and a truly prestigious address at the Buri Rasa Koh Phangan.

55 Moo 5, Thong Nai Pan Noi Beach, Baan Tai, Thong Nai Pan Noi, Koh Phangan, Thailand, 84280

