Blu Monkey Bed and Breakfast Phuket - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

The uniquely-designed Blu Monkey Bed and Breakfast Phuket SHA Certified is a great choice for an exciting vacation in Phuket, a property which has been built with great attention given to every detail. With its eco-friendly concept, natural energy is used all over this property. The property is surrounded by local restaurants and offers easy access to the tourist attractions. Located on the foothills of Rang hill, Phuket downtown viewpoint, which there are about 400 macaques living in groups all over this hill, Blu Monkey Bed and Breakfast Phuket SHA Certified offers a fresh new experience. At Blu Monkey Bed and Breakfast Phuket SHA Certified, the excellent service and superior facilities make for an unforgettable stay. Guests of the property can enjoy on-site features like a Wi-Fi in public areas, free Wi-Fi in all rooms and a car park. The property offers 49 guestrooms with a wide range of amenities. Discover a warm welcome, great hospitality, and a perfect setting at Blu Monkey Bed and Breakfast Phuket SHA Certified.