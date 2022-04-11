Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.

We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.

We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.

We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel. You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment. We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

Nestled in the heart of Bangsak Beach, Beyond Resort Khaolak (SHA Plus+) is an ideal spot from which to discover Khao Lak. From here, guests can enjoy easy access to all that the lively city has to offer. With the city's main attractions such as Bangsak Beach, Koh Phrathong, and Lampi Waterfall within close reach, visitors to the hotel will just love its location. Beyond Resort Khaolak (SHA Plus+) offers impeccable service and all the essential amenities to invigorate travelers. While lodging at this wonderful property, guests can enjoy free Wi-Fi in all rooms, a 24-hour front desk, Wi-Fi in public areas, a car park, and room service. Step into one of 153 inviting rooms and escape the stresses of the day with a wide range of amenities such as Internet access, wake-up service, a private pool, and a whirlpool bathtub which can be found in some rooms. The hotel offers an excellent variety of recreational facilities, including a private beach, fitness center, outdoor pool, spa, and massages. Enjoy lavish, contemporary, Thai-styled villas with space to truly relax in and all the intimate moments and privacy a couple could wish for at Beyond Resort Khaolak (SHA Plus+).

SHOW ALL HOTELS Search through all 190+ SANDBOX Hotels