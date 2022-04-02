Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.
Beyond Resort Kata is set amidst lush tropical gardens. Offering 275 rooms in contemporary Asian style, suites have deluxe resort amenities and stunning views over Kata Beach and the Andaman Sea. The resort is only a 15-minute drive away from Phuket Town and the popular Patong Beach. Guests can enjoy a range of Asian, Western, and Mediterranean dishes at one of the four restaurants. The location creates a peaceful and exotic atmosphere for total relaxation away from the crowd. Facilities at the resort include a boutique, baggage handling, car rental service, salon, currency exchange, and an on-call doctor. For a truly unique and memorable experience, Beyond Resort Kata is the place to be.