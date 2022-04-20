Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.
Offering quality accommodations in the restaurants, beaches, shopping district of Phuket, Beyond Patong is a popular pick for both business and leisure travelers. With its location just 14 km from the city center and 40 km from the airport, this 4-star property attracts numerous travelers each year. With its convenient location, the property offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. The facilities and services provided by Beyond Patong ensure a pleasant stay for guests. The property provides free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour security, daily housekeeping, taxi service, 24-hour front desk to ensure the greatest comfort. The ambiance of Beyond Patong is reflected in every guestroom. flat screen television, clothes rack, complimentary instant coffee, complimentary tea, free welcome drink are just some of the facilities that can be found throughout the property. Recreational facilities available at the property include fitness center, outdoor pool, pool (kids). Whatever your purpose of visit, Beyond Patong is an excellent choice for your stay in Phuket.