Phuket
8.5
rating with
858 reviews
Updated on April 20, 2022
Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

Offering quality accommodations in the restaurants, beaches, shopping district of Phuket, Beyond Patong is a popular pick for both business and leisure travelers. With its location just 14 km from the city center and 40 km from the airport, this 4-star property attracts numerous travelers each year. With its convenient location, the property offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. The facilities and services provided by Beyond Patong ensure a pleasant stay for guests. The property provides free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour security, daily housekeeping, taxi service, 24-hour front desk to ensure the greatest comfort. The ambiance of Beyond Patong is reflected in every guestroom. flat screen television, clothes rack, complimentary instant coffee, complimentary tea, free welcome drink are just some of the facilities that can be found throughout the property. Recreational facilities available at the property include fitness center, outdoor pool, pool (kids). Whatever your purpose of visit, Beyond Patong is an excellent choice for your stay in Phuket.

Sawatdirak Rd., Patong, Phuket, Thailand, 83150

