Bella Villa Prima Hotel - Pattaya / Chonburi Test & Go Hotel

Pattaya / Chonburi
7.9
rating with
2411 reviews
Updated on April 2, 2022
Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

Well-placed in the nightlife, shopping, beaches area of Pattaya city, Bella Villa Prima Hotel provides a most conducive spot for you to take a break from your busy days. The excitement of the city center is only 1 km away. A well-kempt environment and its proximity to O Tattoo, Avarin Spa, Alcazar Cabaret give to this hotel a special charm. Bella Villa Group is renowned for its quality services and friendly staff, and Bella Villa Prima Hotel lives up to expectations. While lodging at this wonderful property, guests can enjoy free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour front desk, luggage storage, Wi-Fi in public areas, car park. The ambiance of Bella Villa Prima Hotel is reflected in every guestroom. television LCD/plasma screen, internet access – wireless, internet access – wireless (complimentary), non smoking rooms, air conditioning are just some of the facilities that can be found throughout the property. Throughout the day you can enjoy the relaxing atmosphere of the fitness center, sauna, outdoor pool, massage, games room. Whatever your purpose of visit, Bella Villa Prima Hotel is an excellent choice for your stay in Pattaya.

138 M.9 Soi 4 , Pattya 2rd, North Pattaya, Chonburi, Pattaya Beach Road, Pattaya, Thailand, 20260

