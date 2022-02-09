CHIANG MAI TEST & GO

BED Nimman - Adult Only - Chiang Mai Sandbox Hotel

Chiang Mai
9.2
rating with
2124 reviews
Updated on February 9, 2022
BED Nimman - Adult Only - Image 0
BED Nimman - Adult Only - Image 1
BED Nimman - Adult Only - Image 2
BED Nimman - Adult Only - Image 3
BED Nimman - Adult Only - Image 4
BED Nimman - Adult Only - Image 5
+43 photos

Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your booking requests sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Rooms

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

BED Nimman - Adult Only is located in the vibrant Nimman Haemin district in Chiang Mai and features a garden with an outdoor swimming pool and a large sundeck as well as fast and free Wi-Fi in all areas. Guests can enjoy complimentary water, tea, espresso, snacks, and seasonal fruits throughout the day. All rooms at BED Nimman - Adult Only have a private balcony and are equipped with a 42” flat-screen cable TV, invertor air conditioning, and complimentary mini-bar. The private bathrooms come with a hairdryer, make-up mirror, and free toiletries. The property has a 24-hour front desk, personal safety boxes, and private parking. The room rates include a unique daily breakfast “BED style” and free use of bicycles to explore one of Chiang Mai’s most dynamic areas. Local restaurants and shops, including the famous iBerry Garden, are next door. Chiang Mai University is a kilometer away, MAYA Shopping Center is 1.3km, and the Old City is 1.6 km. It takes only 10-15 minutes to reach Chiang Mai International Airport.

SHOW ALL SANDBOX HOTELS
Search through all 190+ SANDBOX Hotels
Score
0.0/5
Unrated
Based on 0 reviews
Rating
Excellent
0
Very Good
0
Average
0
Poor
0
Terrible
0
If you were a guest at BED Nimman - Adult Only, then the hotel, and our viewers would greatly appreciate it if you would leave a detailed review.
LEAVE REVIEW FOR BED Nimman - Adult Only
SEE ALL REVIEWS

Address / Map

20 Soi Jum Phee Sirimangkalajarn Rd (Nimman Soi 17) , Tambon Suthep, Amphoe Muang, Nimmanhemin, Chiang Mai, Thailand, 50200

Popular Filters

Nearby Test & Go Hotels

Walking Street Residence
8.1
rating with
735 reviews
From ฿-1
Huen Jao Ban Hotel
7.9
rating with
15 reviews
From ฿-1
The Signature Hotel @ Thapae (SHA Extra Plus)
8.7
rating with
371 reviews
From ฿-1
Merchant Villa (SHA Extra Plus)
9.2
rating with
62 reviews
From ฿-1
The Rise Suites
9.5
rating with
7 reviews
From ฿-1
Veranda High Resort Chiang Mai - MGallery
8.5
rating with
1184 reviews
From ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU