PATTAYA TEST & GO

Basaya Beach Hotel & Resort - Pattaya / Chonburi Sandbox Hotel

Pattaya / Chonburi
7.3
rating with
4554 reviews
Updated on February 9, 2022
Basaya Beach Hotel & Resort - Image 0
Basaya Beach Hotel & Resort - Image 1
Basaya Beach Hotel & Resort - Image 2
Basaya Beach Hotel & Resort - Image 3
Basaya Beach Hotel & Resort - Image 4
Basaya Beach Hotel & Resort - Image 5
+31 photos

Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your booking requests sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Rooms

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Centrally-located in Pattaya, the 3-star Basaya Beach Hotel & Resort (SHA Plus+) is an excellent accommodation providing 118 carefully-designed rooms to suit most travelers to this exciting city. Rooms at Basaya Beach Hotel & Resort (SHA Plus+) are thoughtfully designed to provide the best in comfort and convenience for guests looking for a hassle-free stay while traveling to this region. With its well-spaced lawns, coconut palms, and lush, well-landscaped gardens, the hotel offers a tranquil getaway for business and leisure travelers. Facilities at the hotel include a cafe, a cocktail bar, a children’s playground, a conference room, a speedboat, and an Olympic-sized swimming pool. Basaya Beach Hotel & Resort (SHA Plus+)’s central location and exceptional service make it the best choice for those seeking an exciting vacation in this great city.

SHOW ALL SANDBOX HOTELS
Search through all 190+ SANDBOX Hotels
Score
0.0/5
Unrated
Based on 0 reviews
Rating
Excellent
0
Very Good
0
Average
0
Poor
0
Terrible
0
If you were a guest at Basaya Beach Hotel & Resort, then the hotel, and our viewers would greatly appreciate it if you would leave a detailed review.
LEAVE REVIEW FOR Basaya Beach Hotel & Resort
SEE ALL REVIEWS

Address / Map

137 Moo 9, Central Pattaya Rd., Pattaya Beach Road, Pattaya, Thailand, 20150

Popular Filters

Nearby Test & Go Hotels

Blackwoods Hotel Pattaya
9.5
rating with
29 reviews
From ฿-1
J P Inn Pattaya Boutique Hotel
6.5
rating with
593 reviews
From ฿-1
Sunshine Vista Hotel
7.6
rating with
1288 reviews
From ฿-1
Holiday Inn Pattaya
8.6
rating with
4921 reviews
From ฿-1
Amari Pattaya
8.4
rating with
5085 reviews
From ฿-1
Levana Pattaya Hotel
8.5
rating with
645 reviews
From ฿-1
Copa Hotel (SHA Extra Plus)
7.7
rating with
314 reviews
From ฿-1
Boutique Paradise Hotel
4.4
rating with
15 reviews
From ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU