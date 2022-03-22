KRABI TEST & GO

Ban Sainai Resort - Krabi Sandbox Hotel

Krabi
9
rating with
1898 reviews
Updated on March 22, 2022
Ban Sainai Resort - Image 0
Ban Sainai Resort - Image 1
Ban Sainai Resort - Image 2
Ban Sainai Resort - Image 3
Ban Sainai Resort - Image 4
Ban Sainai Resort - Image 5
+41 photos

Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

Rooms

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Situated in Ao Nang, Ban Sainai Resort is the perfect place to experience Krabi and its surroundings. Only 1.6 KM from the city center, the hotel's strategic location ensures that guests can quickly and easily reach many local points of interest. For those of you who want to venture out, Ao Nang, Friend Art Gallery, Atta-Rak Massage Ao Nang are just some of the attractions available to visitors. At Ban Sainai Resort, every effort is made to make guests feel comfortable. To do so, the hotel provides the best in services and amenities. A selection of top-class facilities such as free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour front desk, luggage storage, Wi-Fi in public areas, car park can be enjoyed at the hotel. The hotel features 40 beautifully appointed guest rooms, many of which include towels, television LCD/plasma screen, internet access – wireless (complimentary), whirlpool bathtub, non smoking rooms. Besides, the hotel's host of recreational offerings ensures you have plenty to do during your stay. Enjoy unparalleled services and a truly prestigious address at the Ban Sainai Resort.

SHOW ALL HOTELS
Search through all 190+ SANDBOX Hotels
Score
0.0/5
Unrated
Based on 0 reviews
Rating
Excellent
0
Very Good
0
Average
0
Poor
0
Terrible
0
If you were a guest at Ban Sainai Resort, then the hotel, and our viewers would greatly appreciate it if you would leave a detailed review.
LEAVE REVIEW FOR Ban Sainai Resort
SEE ALL REVIEWS

Address / Map

550 Soi Aonang 11/1, M.2, Muang, Ao Nang, Krabi, Thailand, 81180

Partner Hotels

SAii Phi Phi Island Village
8.7
rating with
3402 reviews
From ฿-1

Popular Filters

Nearby Test & Go Hotels

The Scene Cliff View Villas
9.1
rating with
221 reviews
From ฿-1
Krabi Cha Da Resort
7.5
rating with
634 reviews
From ฿-1
Peace Laguna Resort
8.1
rating with
3503 reviews
From ฿-1
Vacation Village Phra Nang Inn
7.9
rating with
2864 reviews
From ฿-1
Krabi La Playa Resort
8
rating with
1021 reviews
From ฿-1
Chada Thai Village
7.9
rating with
691 reviews
From ฿-1
The Small Resort
8.1
rating with
900 reviews
From ฿-1
Ananta Burin Resort
8.2
rating with
1479 reviews
From ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU