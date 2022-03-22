Ban Sainai Resort - Krabi Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.

We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.

We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.

We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel. You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment. We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

Rooms All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Situated in Ao Nang, Ban Sainai Resort is the perfect place to experience Krabi and its surroundings. Only 1.6 KM from the city center, the hotel's strategic location ensures that guests can quickly and easily reach many local points of interest. For those of you who want to venture out, Ao Nang, Friend Art Gallery, Atta-Rak Massage Ao Nang are just some of the attractions available to visitors. At Ban Sainai Resort, every effort is made to make guests feel comfortable. To do so, the hotel provides the best in services and amenities. A selection of top-class facilities such as free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour front desk, luggage storage, Wi-Fi in public areas, car park can be enjoyed at the hotel. The hotel features 40 beautifully appointed guest rooms, many of which include towels, television LCD/plasma screen, internet access – wireless (complimentary), whirlpool bathtub, non smoking rooms. Besides, the hotel's host of recreational offerings ensures you have plenty to do during your stay. Enjoy unparalleled services and a truly prestigious address at the Ban Sainai Resort.

