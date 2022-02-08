PHUKET TEST & GO

Ban's Diving Resort - Samui (SHA+) Sandbox Hotel

Samui (SHA+)
7.7
rating with
797 reviews
Updated on February 8, 2022
Ban's Diving Resort - Image 0
Ban's Diving Resort - Image 1
Ban's Diving Resort - Image 2
Ban's Diving Resort - Image 3
Ban's Diving Resort - Image 4
Ban's Diving Resort - Image 5
+40 photos

Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your booking requests sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Rooms

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Conveniently located in Koh Tao, Ban's Diving Resort is a great base from which to explore this vibrant city. From here, guests can enjoy easy access to all that the lively city has to offer. For those of you who want to venture out, Rainbow Fish Divers, Goodtime Adventures, Sairee Beach are just some of the attractions available to visitors. At Ban's Diving Resort, every effort is made to make guests feel comfortable. To do so, the hotel provides the best in services and amenities. For the comfort and convenience of guests, the hotel offers free Wi-Fi in all rooms, daily housekeeping, ticket service, luggage storage, Wi-Fi in public areas. In addition, all guestrooms feature a variety of comforts. Many rooms even provide television LCD/plasma screen, additional toilet, mirror, towels, internet access – wireless (complimentary) to please the most discerning guest. The hotel offers many unique recreational opportunities such as private beach, outdoor pool, spa, massage, pool (kids). Whatever your purpose of visit, Ban's Diving Resort is an excellent choice for your stay in Koh Tao.

Address / Map

3/1 moo1 Haad Sairee, Koh Tao, Sairee Beach, Koh Tao, Thailand, 84360

