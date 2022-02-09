Baantonsai Garden Resort - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

PHUKET TEST & GO

Baantonsai Garden Resort

Phuket
7.4
rating with
179 reviews
Updated on February 9, 2022
Baantonsai Garden Resort - Image 0
Baantonsai Garden Resort - Image 1
Baantonsai Garden Resort - Image 2
Baantonsai Garden Resort - Image 3
Baantonsai Garden Resort - Image 4
Baantonsai Garden Resort - Image 5
+16 photos

Baantonsai Garden Resort, located in Patong, Phuket, is a popular choice for travelers. The city center is merely 8.9 km away and the airport can be reached within 50 minutes. With its convenient location, the hotel offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. At Baantonsai Garden Resort, the excellent service and superior facilities make for an unforgettable stay. For the comfort and convenience of guests, the hotel offers free Wi-Fi in all rooms, taxi service, 24-hour front desk, Wi-Fi in public areas, car park. All guest accommodations feature thoughtful amenities to ensure an unparalleled sense of comfort. The hotel's outdoor pool, pool (kids), garden are ideal places to relax and unwind after a busy day. Whatever your reason for visiting Phuket, the Baantonsai Garden Resort is the perfect venue for an exhilarating and exciting break away.

Address / Map

186 Nanai Rd, Patong, Phuket, Thailand, 83150

