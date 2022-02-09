Baantonsai Garden Resort - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your booking requests sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Baantonsai Garden Resort, located in Patong, Phuket, is a popular choice for travelers. The city center is merely 8.9 km away and the airport can be reached within 50 minutes. With its convenient location, the hotel offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. At Baantonsai Garden Resort, the excellent service and superior facilities make for an unforgettable stay. For the comfort and convenience of guests, the hotel offers free Wi-Fi in all rooms, taxi service, 24-hour front desk, Wi-Fi in public areas, car park. All guest accommodations feature thoughtful amenities to ensure an unparalleled sense of comfort. The hotel's outdoor pool, pool (kids), garden are ideal places to relax and unwind after a busy day. Whatever your reason for visiting Phuket, the Baantonsai Garden Resort is the perfect venue for an exhilarating and exciting break away.