BANGKOK TEST & GO

Baansuanprannok Hotel - Bangkok Sandbox Hotel

Bangkok
8.9
rating with
148 reviews
Updated on February 8, 2022
Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your booking requests sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Rooms

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Whether you're a tourist or traveling on business, Baan Suan Prannok Residence is a great choice for accommodation when visiting Bangkok. From here, guests can make the most of all that the lively city has to offer. With its convenient location, the property offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. At Baan Suan Prannok Residence, the excellent service and superior facilities make for an unforgettable stay. The property offers access to a vast array of services, including 24-hour security, daily housekeeping, laundromat, taxi service, express check-in/check-out. Experience high quality room facilities during your stay here. Some rooms include closet, towels, complimentary instant coffee, flat screen television, linens to help guests recharge after a long day. The property offers an excellent variety of recreational facilities, including fitness center, outdoor pool. With an ideal location and facilities to match, Baan Suan Prannok Residence hits the spot in many ways.

Address / Map

167/14 Soi Itsraphap 43, Itsaraphap Rd. Ban Chang Lo, Bangkok noi, Thonburi, Bangkok, Thailand, 10700

