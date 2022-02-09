BANGKOK TEST & GO

Baan Wanglang Riverside - Bangkok Sandbox Hotel

Bangkok
8.2
rating with
989 reviews
Updated on February 9, 2022
Baan Wanglang Riverside - Image 0
Baan Wanglang Riverside - Image 1
Baan Wanglang Riverside - Image 2
Baan Wanglang Riverside - Image 3
Baan Wanglang Riverside - Image 4
Baan Wanglang Riverside - Image 5
+6 photos

Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your booking requests sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Rooms

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Baan Wanglang Riverside, located in Bangkok Riverside, Bangkok, is a popular choice for travelers. From here, guests can enjoy easy access to all that the lively city has to offer. Also within easy reach are Wang Lang (Siriraj) Pier, Maharaj Pier, Venich Vanish Restaurant. Baan Wanglang Riverside offers impeccable service and all the essential amenities to invigorate travelers. Guests of the hotel can enjoy on-site features like free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour security, daily housekeeping, 24-hour front desk, luggage storage. All guest accommodations feature thoughtful amenities to ensure an unparalleled sense of comfort. Besides, the hotel's host of recreational offerings ensures you have plenty to do during your stay. Whatever your purpose of visit, Baan Wanglang Riverside is an excellent choice for your stay in Bangkok.

SHOW ALL SANDBOX HOTELS
Search through all 190+ SANDBOX Hotels
Score
0.0/5
Unrated
Based on 0 reviews
Rating
Excellent
0
Very Good
0
Average
0
Poor
0
Terrible
0
If you were a guest at Baan Wanglang Riverside, then the hotel, and our viewers would greatly appreciate it if you would leave a detailed review.
LEAVE REVIEW FOR Baan Wanglang Riverside
SEE ALL REVIEWS

Address / Map

342 Soi Wat Rakang, Prannok Rd., Siriraj, Bangkoknoi, Bangkok Riverside, Bangkok, Thailand, 10700

Popular Filters

Nearby Test & Go Hotels

New Siam Palace Ville
8.1
rating with
1324 reviews
From ฿-1
Trang Hotel Bangkok
7.4
rating with
1352 reviews
From ฿-1
Grand Tower Inn Sathon
8.2
rating with
778 reviews
From ฿-1
The Peninsula Bangkok
9.1
rating with
1763 reviews
From ฿-1
LiT BANGKOK Hotel
8.6
rating with
609 reviews
From ฿-1
Tower Club at Lebua Hotel
8.8
rating with
2226 reviews
From ฿-1
Hotel Tranz (SHA Certified)
8.8
rating with
2062 reviews
From ฿-1
Oakwood Hotel & Residence Bangkok
9.3
rating with
19 reviews
From ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU