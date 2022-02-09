PHUKET TEST & GO

Baan Vanida Garden Resort (SHA Extra Plus) - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Phuket
8.3
rating with
231 reviews
Updated on February 9, 2022
Baan Vanida Garden Resort (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 0
Baan Vanida Garden Resort (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 1
Baan Vanida Garden Resort (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 2
Baan Vanida Garden Resort (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 3
Baan Vanida Garden Resort (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 4
Baan Vanida Garden Resort (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 5
+31 photos

Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your booking requests sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Rooms

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Designed for both business and leisure travel, Baan Vanida Garden Resort is ideally situated in Karon; one of the city's most popular locales. The hotel is not too far from the city center: just 18 km away, and it normally takes about 55 minutes to reach the airport. With its convenient location, the hotel offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. Offering hotel guests superior services and a broad range of amenities, Baan Vanida Garden Resort is committed to ensuring that your stay is as comfortable as possible. A selection of top-class facilities such as free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour front desk, luggage storage, Wi-Fi in public areas, car park can be enjoyed at the hotel. In addition, all guestrooms feature a variety of comforts. Many rooms even provide additional bathroom, additional toilet, clothes rack, free welcome drink, mirror to please the most discerning guest. The hotel offers an excellent variety of recreational facilities, including outdoor pool, solarium, garden. Whatever your reason for visiting Phuket, the Baan Vanida Garden Resort is the perfect venue for an exhilarating and exciting break away.

SHOW ALL SANDBOX HOTELS
Search through all 190+ SANDBOX Hotels
Score
0.0/5
Unrated
Based on 0 reviews
Rating
Excellent
0
Very Good
0
Average
0
Poor
0
Terrible
0
If you were a guest at Baan Vanida Garden Resort (SHA Extra Plus), then the hotel, and our viewers would greatly appreciate it if you would leave a detailed review.
LEAVE REVIEW FOR Baan Vanida Garden Resort (SHA Extra Plus)
SEE ALL REVIEWS

Address / Map

1/1 Patak Road, Karon, Phuket, Thailand, 83100

Partner Hotels

Ashlee Hub Hotel Patong
7.8
rating with
1287 reviews
From ฿-1
DoubleTree by Hilton Phuket Banthai Resort
8.5
rating with
131 reviews
From ฿-1
Hotel Clover Patong Phuket
8.8
rating with
2576 reviews
From ฿-1
Pullman Phuket Panwa Beach Resort
8.5
rating with
1522 reviews
From ฿-1
Novotel Phuket Kamala Beach Hotel
8.4
rating with
886 reviews
From ฿-1
Hilton Garden Inn Phuket Bang Tao
7.6
rating with
1 reviews
From ฿-1
SAii Laguna Phuket
8.8
rating with
2617 reviews
From ฿-1

Popular Filters

Nearby Test & Go Hotels

Andaman Seaview Hotel
8.4
rating with
677 reviews
From ฿-1
Avista Grande Phuket Karon Mgallery
8.9
rating with
687 reviews
From ฿-1
Kata Tranquil Villa
8.6
rating with
164 reviews
From ฿-1
Phuket Island View Hotel
7.9
rating with
922 reviews
From ฿-1
Beyond Resort Karon
8.4
rating with
943 reviews
From ฿-1
The Melody Phuket Hotel
8.5
rating with
370 reviews
From ฿-1
Hilton Phuket Arcadia Resort & Spa
8.2
rating with
1505 reviews
From ฿-1
Baan Saint-Tropez Villas
7.5
rating with
6 reviews
From ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU