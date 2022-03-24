Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.

We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.

We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.

We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel. You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment. We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

Baan Paa Talee is no longer operating as an SANDBOX .



We have over 180+ ASQ/ALQ hotels which regulary update their information on our platform.



View other great ASQ's by clicking HERE.

Located in the lovely area of Kamala, Baan Paa Talee enjoys a commanding position in the romance, beaches, restaurants hub of Phuket. The hotel is not too far from the city center: just 19.4 km away, and it normally takes about 53 minutes to reach the airport. With its convenient location, the hotel offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. At Baan Paa Talee, every effort is made to make guests feel comfortable. To do so, the hotel provides the best in services and amenities. The hotel offers access to a vast array of services, including free Wi-Fi in all rooms, daily housekeeping, grocery deliveries, postal service, private check in/check out. Baan Paa Talee is home to 9 bedrooms. All are tastefully furnished and many even provide such comforts as television LCD/plasma screen, additional bathroom, additional toilet, children's high chair, cleaning products. The hotel offers many unique recreational opportunities such as snorkeling, hot tub, fitness center, outdoor pool, diving. Superb facilities and an excellent location make the Baan Paa Talee the perfect base from which to enjoy your stay in Phuket.

SHOW ALL HOTELS Search through all 190+ SANDBOX Hotels