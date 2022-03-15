CHIANG MAI TEST & GO

Baan Namping Riverside Village - Chiang Mai Sandbox Hotel

Chiang Mai
7.8
rating with
108 reviews
Updated on March 15, 2022
Baan Namping Riverside Village - Image 0
Baan Namping Riverside Village - Image 1
Baan Namping Riverside Village - Image 2
Baan Namping Riverside Village - Image 3
Baan Namping Riverside Village - Image 4
Baan Namping Riverside Village - Image 5
+5 photos

Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

Rooms

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

This Chiang Mai hotel features 13 rooms in six villas, and all of them are designed to interact with nature and the Ping River. If activities like listening to a symphony of chirping frogs and birds in an early morning fog appeals to you, then the Baan Namping Riverside Village is your type of place. It is actually about 40 minutes from the city, but airport transfers are available. Other freebies include fruit, coffee, tea, water, Internet access, kayaking, and bicycling, and the remote garden location only adds to the concept. Please enter your preferred dates of stay and submit our online booking form to make a reservation at Baan Namping Riverside Village.

SHOW ALL HOTELS
Search through all 190+ SANDBOX Hotels
Score
0.0/5
Unrated
Based on 0 reviews
Rating
Excellent
0
Very Good
0
Average
0
Poor
0
Terrible
0
If you were a guest at Baan Namping Riverside Village, then the hotel, and our viewers would greatly appreciate it if you would leave a detailed review.
LEAVE REVIEW FOR Baan Namping Riverside Village
SEE ALL REVIEWS

Address / Map

59/2-3 Mu 7 , Chonlapratarn road , kuamung , saraphi , Chiang Mai, Saraphi, Chiang Mai, Thailand, 50140

Popular Filters

Nearby Test & Go Hotels

Amata Lanna Village Hotel
8.8
rating with
20 reviews
From ฿-1
Veranda High Resort Chiang Mai - MGallery
8.5
rating with
1184 reviews
From ฿-1
The Chiang Mai Old Town Hotel
9
rating with
65 reviews
From ฿-1
Walking Street Residence
8.1
rating with
735 reviews
From ฿-1
The Signature Hotel @ Thapae (SHA Extra Plus)
8.7
rating with
371 reviews
From ฿-1
Nidhra Lanna Hotel
9
rating with
381 reviews
From ฿-1
Huen Jao Ban Hotel
7.9
rating with
15 reviews
From ฿-1
The Rise Suites
9.5
rating with
7 reviews
From ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU