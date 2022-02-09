Baan Krating Phuket Resort - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

PHUKET TEST & GO

Baan Krating Phuket Resort

Phuket
7.8
rating with
306 reviews
Updated on February 9, 2022
Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This 3-star property is located in southern Phuket in Thailand. Baan Krating Phuket Resort boasts a private beachfront next to dense, surrounding forestry. The entire property is secluded in a peaceful area of the island, making it ideal for a romantic getaway or a family vacation. The resort offers the best in home living with unmistakable Thai charm to ensure you have a relaxing stay. The resort features an all-day dining restaurant serving both Thai and Western dishes. There is also a sea bar at the private beach as well as a recreational building featuring a pool and satellite TV. Internet access is available. To reserve a room, please submit your preferred travel dates and fill out our secure online booking form.

11/3 Moo1, Wiset Road, Ao Sane Beach, Tumbol Rawai , Naiharn, Phuket, Thailand, 83130

