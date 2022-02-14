Baan Karonburi Resort - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

Located in the heart of Karon, Baan Karonburi Resort sits proudly next to white sands and crystal clear waters. Spread across four stories, the resort offers a cozy retreat away from the traffic and noise of some of the island’s other areas. The efficient multi-lingual staff will take care of your every need, while the beach is just a stone’s throw away from the main hotel building, making Baan Karonburi Resort the ideal accommodation for sun lovers and beach bums. On-site amenities include a poolside bar, sea view restaurant, relaxing Thai massage, and access to the Internet. To continue with your reservation at Baan Karonburi Resort, please enter your arrival and departure date into our secure online form.

