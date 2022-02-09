Baan Karon Resort - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

Take two great beaches in Phuket and then situate a fantastic resort within walking distance of both of them and what do you get? The Baan Karon Resort, a property that's located just 150 meters away from Karon Beach and just 300 meters from Kata Beach. And while most guests who like to have fun in the sun will get the most out of these two amazing beaches, there are also a few different opportunities back at the resort - namely a swimming pool, Jacuzzi, and pool bar. Additionally, the 80 guestrooms at Baan Karon Resort all have private balconies and a host of other amenities travelers have come to expect.