Chiang Mai
8.8
rating with
388 reviews
Updated on April 2, 2022
Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

Conveniently located in Chiang Mai, Baan Huenphen Boutique Hotel is a great base from which to explore this vibrant city. Only 3 km away, this 3.5-star hotel can be easily accessed from the airport. With its convenient location, the hotel offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. Take advantage of a wealth of unrivaled services and amenities at this Chiang Mai hotel. The hotel offers access to a vast array of services, including free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour security, daily housekeeping, laundromat, private check in/check out. Experience high quality room facilities during your stay here. Some rooms include television LCD/plasma screen, internet access – wireless, private pool, internet access – wireless (complimentary), non smoking rooms, provided to help guests recharge after a long day. Whether you're a fitness enthusiast or are just looking for a way to unwind after a hard day, you will be entertained by top-class recreational facilities such as outdoor pool, solarium, garden. With an ideal location and facilities to match, Baan Huenphen Boutique Hotel hits the spot in many ways.

Address / Map

117/1 Ratchamunka Rd ,Phasing Mueang Chiang mai , Thailand 50200, Old City, Chiang Mai, Thailand, 50200

