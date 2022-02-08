BANGKOK TEST & GO

Baan Chart Hotel - Bangkok Sandbox Hotel

Bangkok
8.2
rating with
1263 reviews
Updated on February 8, 2022
Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your booking requests sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

For travelers who want to take in the sights and sounds of Bangkok, Baan Chart Hotel is the perfect choice. With its location just 0.5 km from the city center and 40 km from the airport, this 3.5-star hotel attracts numerous travelers each year. A well-kempt environment and its proximity to K.Boss Tailors, Suit up! Bespoke Tailor, Yes Boss Tailor give to this hotel a special charm. At Baan Chart Hotel, the excellent service and superior facilities make for an unforgettable stay. Top features of the hotel include free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour security, daily housekeeping, taxi service, ticket service. Experience high quality room facilities during your stay here. Some rooms include television LCD/plasma screen, internet access – wireless, internet access – wireless (complimentary), non smoking rooms, air conditioning, provided to help guests recharge after a long day. Whether you're a fitness enthusiast or are just looking for a way to unwind after a hard day, you will be entertained by top-class recreational facilities such as outdoor pool. Baan Chart Hotel is a smart choice for travelers to Bangkok, offering a relaxed and hassle-free stay every time.

Address / Map

98 Chakrapong Rd., Taladyod, Pranakorn,, Khaosan, Bangkok, Thailand, 10200

